Public Art workshop with RMIT, NAVA and Arts Law

17:00 – 18:30, Mon 24 Aug 2020

Register link

From the organizer:

The Arts and Culture Team would like to invite you to attend this free online workshop that will cover all aspects of public art commissions, including: responding to a brief, contracts and managing your public art project.

Specially commissioned to support our local creative community, this workshop has been developed by Fiona Hillary from RMIT’s Masters of Arts (Art in Public Space), with NAVA and Arts Law.

This workshop is free, but please register through trybooking so we can send you instructions for joining.

This workshop will be preceded by a special public art panel discussion on August 24 – see the separate event listing for details.

