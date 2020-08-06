RMIT: Hourly Academic Staff position opportunities for inclusion

Advertised: 23 Jul 2020 SE Asia Standard Time

Applications close: 31 Dec 2020 SE Asia Standard Time

Work type: Casual/Sessional (Short Term)

Location: Vietnam

Categories: Economics / Business, Engineering, Fashion & Textiles, Humanities Arts, Media, Journalism & Communications, Science, Education, Design, Technology, Teaching, Global, Urban & Social Studies

RMIT Vietnam, an entity of RMIT University, has campuses in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi since 2001. We provide internationally recognized, high-quality education and professional training for students, clients, and the community, and assist in the development of human resources capability in Vietnam and the region by hosting students from Australia and many other countries.

AT RMIT Vietnam we are constantly on the lookout for hourly rate academic staff to support us in the delivery of our programs across our University. Our opportunities vary with regard to the specific background and expertise required. Hours also vary from teaching one class per semester (6) hours to teaching 4-5 classes per semester (approx. 25-30 hours per week) and so some of our current hourly rate staff will have time to also fulfill another role outside of RMIT Vietnam. If you think that you have prior or current teaching experience along with the expertise and technical background we need, then we are seeking your expression of interest to join our vibrant and culturally diverse Schools to join us in making a significant impact on the future of learning and teaching in Vietnam.

Although our needs and vacancies regularly change, there are opportunities that exist across our Schools. Please refer to further information about the Schools and their programs as follows

SCHOOL OF COMMUNICATION & DESIGN

The School of Communication & Design is building Vietnam’s creative leaders of tomorrow through interdisciplinary programs in the fields of communication, design studies, digital media, digital film and video, fashion, and languages. We believe that creative minds should be challenged, inspired, and cultivated. Our unique programs embed theory and technical skills within the creative and professional practice to ensure that graduates are both knowledgeable and work-ready.

– Bachelor of Design (Digital Media)

– Bachelor of Languages

– Bachelor of Design Studies

– Bachelor of Communication (Professional Communication)

– Bachelor of Fashion (Enterprise)

– Bachelor of Digital Film and Video

SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT

Over the last twenty years, RMIT Vietnam’s School of Business and Management has established a reputation for excellence in business and management education, providing high quality, industry responsive programs relevant to the national and global marketplace. Our business programs offer fresh perspectives on business problems and we inspire our students to challenge, create, and think outside the box.

– Department of Economics and Finance (Economics, Finance, Accounting & Law)

– Department of Management (Management, Human Resources Management & Entrepreneurship, International Business, Tourism & Hospitality Management, Business Administration)

– Department of Business & Innovation (Digital Marketing, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Global Trade, Digital Business, Business Analytics)

SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

The School of Science & Technology at RMIT Vietnam is connected with the College of Science, Engineering, and Health of RMIT University Melbourne, delivering the College’s award programs and developing research in the field(s) of science, engineering, and health.

– Bachelor of Information Technology,

– Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical and Electronics),

– Bachelor of Engineering (Software Engineering),

– Bachelor of Engineering (Robotics & Mechatronics)

– Doctor of Philosophy (Engineering) (Electrical and Electronic Engineering).

OUR REQUIREMENTS

– Master Degree (for Associate Lecturer) or Ph.D. (for Lecturer level) hourly rate positions.

– Proven teaching experience in the discipline you are applying for.

– Industry or professional experience.

– Excellent team player

– Culturally agile.

Please note:

English is the language of teaching and communication at RMIT Vietnam. For this role, the minimum requirement is IELTS Academic 7.0 and with no band less than 6.5 (or equivalent).

For Academic Teaching Staff, English Language Proficiency may be proven by showing completion of Ph.D. and/or a Master’s qualification whilst being instructed through the medium of English, supported by the experience of teaching in an English-speaking environment for the past 24 months.

SALARY SCALE

We offer competitive hourly rates as below – for Vietnamese Staff (hourly rate per actual working hour)

Band Levels:

+ Associate Lecturer: 610,000 VND

+ Lecturer: 760,000 VND

The hourly rate you receive is based on an “actual working hour”.

For every hour of teaching, you will be paid for two hours. The two hours related to 1-hour teaching and 1 hour of lesson preparation, marking, and administration.

BENEFITS INCLUDE:

– Competitive hourly rate.

– An international working environment with leading international University in Vietnam, who won 2020 HR Award as one of the best companies to work for in Asia.

– Flexibility with regards to hours

– Free access to the on-site international medical center

– World-class Library and free access to RMIT Melbourne online library and resources.

– Saigon: On-site gym and recreational facilities, including tennis courts and sports fields.

– Hanoi: On-site gym.

– World-class teaching facilities and resources

– Health insurance for hourly rate staff with contracts for 3 months plus.

– Personal Accident Insurance coverage

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information on being an hourly rate academic at RMIT Vietnam, please click on the following link:

For enquiries relating to the recruitment process please email [email protected], using the subject format “Position_Program_School” (For example, “Associate Lecturer _ Design Studies _ School of Communication & Design”)

Please note that we only accept online applications.

HOW TO APPLY

During the application process, you will be asked to upload the documents below. We recommend having them ready when you start.

– Curriculum Vitae/ Resume

– Cover letter

– A copy of your current ID

– Proof of highest qualifications

– Evidence of English Language Proficiency (if any)

– Other supporting documentation (if any)