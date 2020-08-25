Together As One Charity Concert

Sat 29 Aug 2020, 07 pm – 02 am

Live-stream on Facebook Live

From the organizer:

We are so pleased to collaborate with this amazing team of artists, creatives, musicians and performers to put together the first live stream charity concert from Africa to Asia.

From South Africa to Vietnam, we’re bringing together some of our favourite artists, musicians and DJs to create an absolutely magical experience for you from the comforts of your own couch!

It’s been a long, challenging road for so many during this trying time. While South Africa is looking forward to loosening restrictions, we are in the second wave in Vietnam and back on strict lockdown.

It is undeniable that people are struggling right now – in SA and in Vietnam – and we can’t sit idle on the sidelines. Now, is the time to act. We hope we can count on your support.

TOGETHER AS ONE

Live Stream Charity Concert

from Asia to Africa

featuring

Yellow Town

The Langurs

Rene Tshiakanyi

Clive Pendock

UNSUPERVISED

DJ Big Luv

DJ Jarod Esc

DJ Yoh – South Africa

ENFLUENCE

and more!

Artists/performers and performance times are subject to change. This is a working list of the artists and performers who have committed to donating their time and talent to make this happen!

Charity Donations

We have come together for one purpose: to raise our voices, inspire hope and raise funds for those most in need RIGHT NOW in our communities.

We have teamed up with local charities working to make a difference in the lives’ of those most affected by the covid-19 global pandemic. Please, we urge you to do anything you can to support these charities and their noble work during this time.

Vietnam: All funds raised in Vietnam will be collected and distributed between two organizations doing critical work right now.

CHIA (Children’s Hope In Action)

Karma Waters Charitable Association – Hội Từ Thiện Dòng Nước Cam Lồ

South Africa: We are still working to confirm our partner charities in South Africa for this event. Please stay tuned!

Partners / Sponsors

We are so grateful to everyone involved in putting this event together.

Thank you for your support and contributions to making this happen!

Danang Photographer

Jarod Esc – Escaped Records

Elizabeth Pekerti Designs

Skin Wellness Academy

Bodhi Nam Nam

Nvrland Creative

We are currently looking for a few businesses to sponsor prizes for live giveaways during the live stream performance. If you are a business looking to support this project, please contact [email protected].

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released and confirmed – including the schedule for Saturday’s concert.

Follow updates on event’s page.