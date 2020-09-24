Book Launch “Hà Nội, Wednesday, 10:43 p.m.”

Book launch: 25 Sep, 06:30 pm

Artist talk: 03 Oct, 02:30 pm

Exhibition: 25 Sep – 09 Oct

Matca Space for Photography, 48 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Follow updates on event’s page:

“Hanoi is shedding its skin. So what to make of its spirit?”, asked Wouter Vanhees, a Belgian photographer based in Hanoi since 2015.

His debut photobook “Hà Nội, Wednesday, 10:43 p.m.” takes us on a journey through a Hanoi of a neon-lit haze, crisp shadows, and illuminated windows punctuating the night sky. With the locations obscured, perhaps what is captured is not a particular building but a promise, a collective yearning, or a default symbol of future prosperity.

The launching of Vanhee’s photobook published by Matca will take place together with an exhibition and artist talk.

