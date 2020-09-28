Cultural Lab: Bougainvillea – A Fairy Tale

Mon 28/09/2020, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

3.2.2.5.60. 2.2.4.25.9. 1.2.34.25.60. 1.2.4.25.63. 1.2.4.25.8.

1.3.4.2.3. 2.3.4.25.60. 1.2.4.25.3. 1.2.4.5.60. 1.2.4.#.60.

3.2.#.25.60. 1.21.4.25.63. 1.2.4.25.10. 1.2.4.25.60. 1.2.4.5.6.

1.2.4.45.3.

she named her data he names her she names

the escape has never happened due to a lack of effort right

from the start. he for his trillion times put his right foot out

of the door, then the left one held him back in. here the sky

is clear most nights, letting their stars free, wrongfully play

in their rights. the only way out is at west gate, they said.

count your steps right, they said. bougainvillea never die,

only those escaped.

he named her data she names her she names

“Bougainvillea – A Fairy Tale” is a theatrical interpretation of Bougainvillea – an art conveyance by Phu Pham. The theatrical piece consists of music, dance and performance art. Nguyễn Duy Thành and Đặng Xuân Trường are collaborating on developing scenes, lightings and movement languages. The fairy tale is an invitation to discover and partially depict today’s stories.

About Phú Phạm

Creating art in a ‘binary-gen’ world, the artist’s multi-facet mind is at a state to observe and challenge its reasonably sane path.Phu Often finding his sound buried with poetic yet provocative rhythms, Phu attempts to sculpt many of his conceptual sides through music.

About Nguyễn Duy Thành (a.k.a Thành Buddha)

has been a choreographer, performer and dancer for more than 16 years. Thành is one of the first artists in Vietnam to combine hip hop with contemporary and traditional Asian dance languages to create a distinctive style. Nguyen Duy Thanh collaborated with choreographers Tran Ly Ly and Arco Renz. From the end of 2018 to 2019 he played in the installation theater “Everything that Happened and Would Happen” by the world-famous German composer and director Heiner Goebbels in London, New York and Bochum (Germany).

