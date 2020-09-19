Exquisitely Yours – Pan Pacific Hanoi 2020 Virtual Wedding Show

Sat 26 Sep 2020, 03 pm – 04 pm

Livestream on Pan Pacific Hanoi’s Fanpage

From the organizer:

A wedding that beams with your own colors and personality is no doubt a dream of every couple. Beside of glittering lights and sparkly champagne, let yourself be at the heart of your happy ending and bring home the moments of the fairy tale wedding that you longed for at Pan Pacific Hanoi.

Tune in for 2020 Virtual Wedding Show “Exquisitely Yours”, live streamed on Pan Pacific Hanoi’s fanpage on 26 September 2020. Along with our irresistible wedding packages, be ready to receive hints and tips from professional wedding partners on centering you and your better half at your happily-ever-after events.

Especially, you will get a chance to win one of our attractive prizes valued up to VND200mil in the Lucky Draw.

Register to join Exquisitely Yours – 2020 Virtual Wedding Show and get a chance to receive attractive prizes here.