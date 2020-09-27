Hà Nội 1967 – 1975 – A Photography Exhibition by Thomas Billhardt

Opening: Sat 03 Oct 2020, 06 pm

Exhibition: 03 Oct – 15 Nov 2020 (Tues to Sun), 10am – 07 pm

Manzi Exhibition Space – No. 2 Ngõ Hàng Bún

Manzi Art Space – 14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From Manzi:

The Goethe Institut, Camera Work, Nhã Nam Publisher and Manzi Art Space are pleased to present an extraordinary photo exhibition featuring Hanoi in the period of 1967 to 1975 by world-renowned German photographer Thomas Billhardt.

Consisting of 130 black & white and colour photos taken during Thomas Billhardt’s trips to Vietnam, the exhibition presents viewers an honest documentary of Hanoi from 1967 to 1975, minute by quotidian minute, sincere and unadorned.

“Hanoi 1967- 1975” through the lens of Thomas is the joyful moment of welcoming a child born in the wartime, the captured American pilots in the camps, the crowds bicycling in the rains, the outdoor drawing classes with barefooted pupils, the innocent happy faces of children, the iconic stadium with football crowds lost in passionate cheers… All these visual notes make a symphony about life steeped in hardship but brimming with care and love.

“Thomas’s photos held up a mirror to the world while at the same time strengthening hope. They tell of the world’s social inequalities, of poverty, of suffering, of war, but also of the life and laughter of the people who live in it” – says Wilfried Eckstein, Director of the Goethe Institut.

“Hanoi 1967- 1975” by Thomas carves out its own realm of memory where Hanoi appears in all its various expressions of this time.

The exhibition will open from 03 Oct to 15 Nov 2020 at both spaces of Manzi: 02 Ngõ Hàng Bún and 14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hanoi. A photo book “Hà Nội 1967-1975” published by the Goethe Institut and Nha Nam Publishing House will be launched during the exhibition with a series of talks and film screenings.

Follow updates on event’s page.