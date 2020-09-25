Sat 26 Sep 2020, 09 am – 05 pm

Maison de Tet décor

Villa 26 Quang Ba, West Lake, Hanoi

From the organizer:

The event in our new villa on the edge of Quang Ba Park, Tay Ho – over looking the famous lotus ponds of West Lake, will bring together a varied showcase of locally sourced art, craft, essential oils, ceramics, edgy fashion, craft food items, organic vegetables as well Maison de Tet decor’s popular healthy menu. Come chat with the artists and pick up some great items locally.

This month stalls:

1. Nude soap

2. Collective Memory

3. Hope box

4. Better World/Future Traditions

5. Dao Care spa

6. Nhat la da ong bo

7. Anna Ryzh drawings

8. Heiner Radau

9. Korean Pate/Kimchi

10. Face Painting

11. Maison de Fluer

Follow updates on event’s page.