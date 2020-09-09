”New Woman” Play and Artist Talk with Hương Ngô

Sat 26 Sep 2020, 05 pm – 07 pm

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre

15 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ, Thảo Điền, D.2, HCM City

From the orrganizer:

The stage, props and script of “New Women” have been on view since Hương Ngô’s exhibition “Lost from View” opened, now witness it come alive! To celebrate the last viewing week of this solo show, we are excited to invite you to a “dramatic reading” of the work “New Women”; produced and directed for The Factory by local artists Tricia Nguyễn, with performances by Bạch Mai, Minh Tú, Trâm Nguyễn and Trang Phạm.

“New Women” tells the story of three women working for a contemporary women’s magazine and was originally written in 1944 by seminal Vietnamese playwright Vũ Đình Long. Although the play was seen as “modernizing” because of its French-influenced “théâtre-parlé” style, the plot champions a patriarchal, Confucian gender structure: the main female character is preyed upon by the male publisher of the magazine and one woman is pitted against another. Ngô uses this 20th century story to re-examine how patriarchy and capitalism operate in concert, yet invisibly, to exploit female-identifying bodies. In her dramatic reading, Hương Ngô adapted the play by omitting all of the male voices. This process leaves behind blank spaces and long pauses, opening the text to a contemporary reinterpretation.

After the performance, Hương Ngô will join us for this event from Chicago, speaking with us online, for live presentation and Q&A, from 06 pm.

Time:

– 05 pm – 06 pm: “New Women” play

– 06 pm – 07 pm: artist talk with Hương Ngô

Language of the play: Vietnamese with script in English

Language of artist talk: English with Vietnamese translation

Attending fee:

– Adult: 130,000vnđ (pre-purchase online) | 150,000vnđ (purchase at-door)

– Inner Circle member/ Student: 40,000vnđ (please bring your card)

Get your ticket here.

Follow updates on event’s page.

