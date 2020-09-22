RESERVED: For Film Lovers

Sat 26 Sep 2020, 05:30 pm – 09:00 pm

Zoom meeting

Register link

From the organizer:

Are you a film lover?

If so, we would like to take you on a special date: the one with a smorgasbord of flavors from the Southeast Asian region as an appetizer, and a main course of juicy behind-the-scene stories by Phan Gia Nhật Linh, one of Vietnam’s premier filmmakers. We have a table reserved just for you, and promise a night that you will never forget.

Roll out your red napkins and set the table. You’re invited to an interactive, sensory evening of celebrating both the making and film in filmmaking.

As film lovers, we believe that they deserve more directed, deeper, and full-bodied attention from us. We hope this evening will serve as an experience for us to delve deeper into why film is so important for ourselves, and our cultures.

This event will be intentionally interactive to include breakout rooms and facilitated conversations between everyone.

Featuring:

– Phan Gia Nhật Linh (Sweet 20, 2015) to deconstruct filmmaking and share behind the scenes looks at iconic scenes from his films.

– Yeo Siew Hua (A Land Imagined, 2018), Digo Ricio (Para Sa Broken Hearted, 2018), Lomorpich Rithy (Young Love, 2019), Martika Ramirez Escobar (Living People, 2020), moderated by Trịnh Đình Lê Minh (The Scent of Fish Sauce, 2015) in a roundtable about Southeast Asian identities and storytelling in film.

– The School of Slow Media with an experimental film sensory meditation.

The three courses served in this order:

– 5:30pm – 5:45pm

[Welcome] Kick-off!

– 5:45pm – 6:15pm

[First] A Film sensory meditation

– 6:30pm – 7:30pm

[Second] “You” in your story, “we” in our story: Southeast Asian identities and storytelling in film: A Roundtable with

Filmmakers of Southeast Asia with Digo Ricio (The Philippines), Lomorpich Rithy (Cambodia), Martika Escobar (The Philippines), Yeo Siew Hua (Singapore), moderated by Trịnh Đình Lê Minh (Vietnam)

– 7:45pm – 9:00pm

[Third] From Script to Screen: A Deconstruction with Phan Gia Nhật Linh (Vietnam)

**All times are in Vietnamese time (GMT+7)

Friday, 25 Sep we will be hosting an optional film screening pre-event. More details to come!

RESERVED is organized as part of UNESCO’s E-MOTIONS Mobilizing Film Professionals for Regional Cooperation program, a 3-year program with an aim to empower and connect film professionals in the Southeast Asia region. RESERVED marks a launching point for the E-MOTIONS™ and School of Slow Media regional conference for up-and-coming filmmakers in 2021.

This event is in English, with Vietnamese transcriptions.

This event is free to attend, but reservations are required.

See you at the Zoom table.

Follow updates on event’s page.