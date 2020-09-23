Six Hand Escoffier Wine Dinner

Fri 25 Sep 2020, 07 pm – 10:30 pm

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

15 Ngo Quyen Str, Hanoi

From Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi:

Le Beaulieu offers romance in a vibrant setting in the heart of hustling Hanoi. Ready to indulge in our Six Hand Escoffier Dinner – specially designed by two famous guest chefs – Chef Sakal Phoeung and Chef Benjamin Bensadoun, together with Metropole’s Executive Sous Chef Raphael Kinimo to offer a memorable experience in French style using the very best of seasonal ingredients. Pairing with five fine French wines meticulously selected to enhance the flavor of each dish, we promise you an unforgettable evening!

For each guest, a contribution of VND 200,000 will be made to the Escoffier Young Talent Asia Trophy which helps talented young Vietnamese chefs reach their dream and compete on the world stage.

Ticket price:

VND 2,900,000++ per person

VND 2,700,000++ per person for Escoffier members

For more information and reservations, please contact us at +84 24 3826 6919 ext. 8200 or email [email protected]