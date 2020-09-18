sōmatika – a photo exhibition

22 Sep – 04 Oct 2020

W Square Co-Op

97 Trích Sài, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Body language is the use of physical behavior, expressions, and mannerisms to communicate non-verbally, often done instinctively rather than consciously. Whether you’re aware of it or not, when you interact with others, you’re continuously giving and receiving wordless signals.

We invite you to join us for the opening party on Tuesday 22/09/20 from 08 pm to 12 am. FREE ENTRY!

Hanoi Switch will be hosting a different artist/exhibition every two weeks. To have work displayed in the exhibition room, please email Hanoi Switch for consideration – [email protected]

Follow updates on event’s page.