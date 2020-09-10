Songs of a Giant

08:00 pm – 10:00 pm, Sun 13 Sep 2020

Tadioto: art, bar, events

24B Tong Dan, Hanoi

From the organizer:

María José Romero & David Carpio return to the Tadioto stage in a special program of immortal songs by Pham Duy, Vietnam’s most prolific songwriter.

With a musical career of more than 7 decades through some of the most turbulent periods of Vietnamese history, with more than one thousand songs, Pham Duy is one of three most salient & influential figures of modern Vietnamese music.

Advance tickets – 400K VND

Tickets at the door – 500K VND

Order tickets here

You can also message us on Facebook or call 02466809124.

Follow updates on event’s page.