Thúy Kiều in Chula
Sun 04 Oct 2020, 10:30 am
Chula
43 Nhật Chiêu, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
The great composer Do Kien Cuong will present for the 1st time his new composition about The Tale of Thuy Kieu.- the most significant work in Vietnamese literature. He will be surrounded on the stage for 6 of the best musicians in Vietnam. As well a Chula Ao dai fashion show will introduce the show.
Tickets: 150.000 vnd – just 50 seats
Zin Nguyễn : Multi Instrumentalist
Nhi Phạm : Percussion
Vũ Diệu Thảo : Tỳ Bà
Nguyễn Trọng Bằng : Flute
Nguyễn Chánh : Cello
Lavender Dang : Piano
Cuong K Do : Composer
The story of our music at Chula this time is focus on 2 moments of Thuy Kieu’s life:
– 1st : Low Earth High Sky : is about the moment Thuy Kieu was forced to be a wine servant at the Hoan Thu’s house, because Thuy Kieu was a lover of Hoan Thu’s husband.
– 2nd: After 15 years far away of family, Thuy Kieu’s family found her at a pagoda near a river. Thuy Kieu and her first love come back together.