Thúy Kiều in Chula

Sun 04 Oct 2020, 10:30 am

Chula

43 Nhật Chiêu, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The great composer Do Kien Cuong will present for the 1st time his new composition about The Tale of Thuy Kieu.- the most significant work in Vietnamese literature. He will be surrounded on the stage for 6 of the best musicians in Vietnam. As well a Chula Ao dai fashion show will introduce the show.

Tickets: 150.000 vnd – just 50 seats

Zin Nguyễn : Multi Instrumentalist

Nhi Phạm : Percussion

Vũ Diệu Thảo : Tỳ Bà

Nguyễn Trọng Bằng : Flute

Nguyễn Chánh : Cello

Lavender Dang : Piano

Cuong K Do : Composer

The story of our music at Chula this time is focus on 2 moments of Thuy Kieu’s life:

– 1st : Low Earth High Sky : is about the moment Thuy Kieu was forced to be a wine servant at the Hoan Thu’s house, because Thuy Kieu was a lover of Hoan Thu’s husband.

– 2nd: After 15 years far away of family, Thuy Kieu’s family found her at a pagoda near a river. Thuy Kieu and her first love come back together.