Book Launch and Coversation with Thomas Billhardt

Thurs, 05 Nov 2020, 06:30 pm

Manzi Exhibition Space

No. 2 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Hà Nội

From Goethe Institut:

On the occasion of the exhibition “Hanoi 1967 -1975”, the Goethe Institut, Camera Work, Nhã Nam Publisher and Manzi Art Space are honored to invite you to the launch of our photo book which features all the photos presented in the exhibition and a special talk with photographer Thomas Billhardt.

At the event, Thomas Billhardt will talk on skype with the audience about his trips to Vietnam, his fond memories of the country and his search for the people whom he took pictures of during the Vietnam war and his two films about Vietnam. Joining the talk with Thomas will be literature critic Phạm Xuân Nguyên, writer Đỗ Phấn and translator Lê Quang who lived their youth with Hanoi in this memorable period of history.

Free entrance. Please note that the talk will be conducted in German and Vietnamese only

Communication partner:Hanoi Grapevine

Follow updates on event’s page.