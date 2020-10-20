Competition Vietnam 2030: Visions of the Future

Date & time: 20 Oct – 09 Nov 2020

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Sustainable development is no longer a new concept in Vietnam nor in the world. However, public perceptions of sustainability do not necessarily reflect this broad picture of sustainability. Many are not aware of the diverse ways that sustainable development impacts our cities and communities.

This program asks how people and the planet can be developed sustainably in Vietnam, and what the role of creativity is within this agenda. Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Hue have emerged as vital hubs of creativity, commerce and heritage, but the pace of growth means that questions of sustainability risk being left behind. As industries and markets grow, sustainable production and consumption become a challenge.

Sustainable development is often defined as development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the needs of future generations. Young people should therefore be at the forefront of decisions about sustainable development. This program will be a large-scale, creative futuring exercise, inviting young people to imagine what a sustainable and creative Vietnam will look like.

This is an opportunity for people to exchange ideas and express their interest in creativity and sustainable development of the future, and of course, win amazing prizes from the organisers!

Competition Guidelines:

-Topic: Imagine Vietnam in 2030. What will a sustainable, creative city look like? How are people, planet and prosperity interconnected?

-Targeted participants: Young people living in Vietnam, aged from 18 to 30

-Date & Time: From 20th Oct to 09 Nov 2020.

-Format: Visual work (photography, video – max. 2 mins, new media or digital illustration), with a 100-250 word caption responding to the topic mentioned above.

-Language: Vietnamese or English

File format: JPEG, PDF, MP4 or AVI. Image resolution at 300 dpi. Video at HD.

Qualified submissions will be displayed on an online interactive exhibition, to be curated by RMIT on a social media platform, using the hashtag #Vietnam2030.

Evaluation Criteria & Awards

1. Popular Award

Based on social media ‘likes’

Prizes: Tote bags and other merchandise of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020.

Winners will be announced on social media.

2. Critics’ Choice Award

A jury will evaluate the submissions to pick up to three winners, based on:

– Technical and aesthetic achievement.

– Originality of vision (communicating an engaging and relevant portrayal of Vietnam in 2030).

– Clarity of insight into the issue of sustainable development.

Prizes: Sponsored by event partners.

Winners will be announced during the Festival week (Week: 16 November – 22 November).

Co-organized by RMIT Vietnam and Australia Vietnam Young Leadership Dialogue (AVYLD)

Follow updates on event’s page.