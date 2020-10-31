De’ Paci – Brand New Café Opening At Pan Pacific Hanoi

Opening hour: 09:00 – 21:00

Exclusive time: 28 Oct – 04 Nov 2020

Lobby, outside area (Yen Phu entrance)

Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi:

On 28 October, Pan Pacific Hanoi proudly presents De’ Paci – a vibrant destination featuring new concept and offering a wide selection of local tastes from beverages, baked goods to salads, desserts. You can either enjoy the treats in-house, take them away, or savor them anywhere thanks to delivery service. Be among the first to revel in the exclusive offer of Buy 2 Get 3 until 04 Nov 2020.

Drive away the stress with the relaxing space at De’ Paci Café and take your get-together experience to a whole new level.

Menu details here