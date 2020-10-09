Discussion: The lives of Ngũ hành

Sat 17 Oct 2020, 03 pm – 05 pm

Online event via Zoom

Register link

From the organizer:

What really is Ngũ Hành (The Five Element)? How come its origins are found across different cultures? How has Ngũ Hành been ‘used’ in the past? How have these needs changed/developed/differed from one school of thought, one people, one era, to another? How is it employed (and exploited) today – theoretically, and as an everyday practice? Why is it still so significant to us?

In attempting to understand the history, practice and legacy of Ngũ Hành and its relevance to our life today, The Factory invites professor/scholar Dr. Nguyễn Nam and historian Dr. Liam Kelly to share their expertise on this topic (anchored within Vietnamese and Southeast Asian studies). Moderated by curator, Bill Nguyen, this discussion will present the different frameworks through which we could use Ngũ Hành as points of reference in our 21st Century lives.

“The lives of Ngũ Hành” forms part of the public program accompanying the fellowship “Re-Aligning the Cosmos”, read more about the project here

Follow updates on event's page.