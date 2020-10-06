DLOD–DLOD CONCERT: Đàn Đó / Inra Jaka / Tiny Giant

Sun 11 Oct 2020, 07 pm – 08:30 pm

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi

From Đàn Đó:

Part of the exhibition WHERE IS THERE–THERE IS HERE is co-organised by Đàn Đó and the VCCA Vincom Center for Contemporary Art, taking place at VCCA between 18/9–18/10/2020. The project is supported by the British Council in Vietnam via FAMLAB Fund (Film–Archive–Music), HERITAGE OF FUTURE PAST programme

Following the stories and showcases on Đàn Đó’s own journey thus far, the next ĐÓ LÀ Ở ĐÂU–ĐÓ LÀ Ở ĐÂY concerts open up special collaborations between the group and fellow travellers old and new, brought together by a shared inspiration from indigenous music and cultures.

The concert on 11 October will feature two collab sets between Đàn Đó and Cham contemporary dancer and intellect INRA JAKA; as well as the electronic music duo TINY GIANT

INRA JAKA

Inra Jaka is a Cham artist and intellect, working in the fields of contemporary dance, poetry, history and culture studies. Jaka is one of the co-authors of the contemporary theatre piece Palao (with Ngô Thanh Phương, Nguyễn Nhất Lý and Nguyễn Lân Maurice) having also performed in the production (2018–2019). In summer 2019, he was a member of the SEAPHONY X FAMLAB residency and orchestra (co-organised by the British Council and Lune Production), featuring 40 other master musicians and artists from Vietnam and internationally, culminating in an outdoor concert in Hoi An late June. Jaka’s practice is rooted in the soul and spirit of Cham music and culture, made manifest in attempts to research, archive and create based on ginang drum pieces, folk songs, chants, legends…

TINY GIANT

Tiny Giant is a Hanoi-based live music duo featuring the deep vocal musings of LinhHafornow and the electronic sounds of tomes.

Their music combines live beat production and layers of vocal looping. Through digital manipulation of organic elements, the band blend traditional tonality with contemporary sonic environments.

With every show they aim to conjure a spectrum of emotions, leading listeners on an audiovisual journey through new and hypnotic states. The duo formed in summer 2018 and has toured internationally in Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, and Europe. Their music has been featured on bandcamp weekly, 3RRR Radio, and triple j.

Flying Mouse, Tiny Giant’s debut EP, was released in August 2019.

