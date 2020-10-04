Exhibition: Between Two Centuries

Opening: Thurs 22 Oct 2020, 06 pm

Exhibition: 22 Oct – 22 Nov 2020

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From L’Espace:

“Between Two Centuries” is the first solo exhibition in artist Mong Bich’s more than six-decade artistic journey. The exhibition presents 30 works, paintings on silk, watercolors and sketches, which represent the main stages of her work. Besides, the stories behind each artwork are recorded directly from her narratives, partly revealing the worldview and the creative process of the artist.

The opening of the exhibition will also be an occasion for the launch of the first catalog by artist Mộng Bích. Multi-dimensional perspectives of artists, art researchers, cultural activists about her life and works, will help viewers better understand the talented artist, as well as on the particular destinies of Vietnam, between two centuries.

Follow updates on event’s page.