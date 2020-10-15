Exhibition “Fall Hang”

06/10 – 12/11/2020

Sàn Art

Millennium Masteri, B6.16 & B6.17

132 Ben Van Don, Ward 6, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City

From the organizer: Featuring a small melancholic picture of blurred collective memories by Yoo Soon-Mi; a photographic scene that captures a social order by Phan Quang; an object by Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai that illuminates the everyday medical invasion of female bodies; delicate deformations growing across a field of fertility figures by Le Hoang Bich Phuong; a tin medal that bears meditations on death, punishment and war legacies by Nguyen Tran Nam; fantastical flora on paper by Tuyen Nguyen; interwoven fragments of texts, textiles and disastrous news by Questal Tay; one whimsical “last truth” on soil, fabric and canvas by Nguyen Duc Phuong.