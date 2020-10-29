Exhibition: Skilled hand, Share Culture

09 Nov 2020 – 12 Mar 2021

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

“Culture is a driver and enabler of economic, social and environmental development.” – UNESCO 2013 Creative Economy Report.

This online exhibition explores the important role that art, craft and design practices play in driving and sustaining community development – across cultural, environmental and economic axes – creating a dialogue between art/craft practitioners in Australia and Vietnam.

Creative and cultural practices are integral to maintaining the social and community fabric of many societies, and also have the potential to support more sustainable (economic and environmental) forms of development. And yet artists and makers rarely set out with broad goals of social and community development in mind – the practice comes first.

This exhibition invites artists and makers in Australia and Vietnam to contribute artworks, projects, and cross-cultural dialogue that responds to a range of questions:

· How do informal cultural practices and professional art/craft/design practices coalesce into supporting vibrant communities?

· How do different communities sustain traditional forms of art and craft practice in the wake of rapid development and global challenges?

· How can we create knowledge exchange and dialogue between indigenous makers in Australia and Vietnam?

The exhibition features the works of:

– Vietnam: Le Giang, Nguyen Tan Phat, Nguyen Thi Dung, Nguyen Van Loi, Pham Thi Ngoc Tram, Vu Kim Thu, Van Ngo Trong

– Australia: Claire Tracey, Grace Lilian Lee, Lindy de Wijn, Michelle Hamer, Muhubo Salieman, Slow Art Collective (Dylan Martorell & Chaco Kato), Vermin (Lia Tabrah & Perina Drummond), Vicki Couzens, Vipoo Srivilasa, Yu Fang Chi, Kieren Karritpul.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

RMIT University Vietnam Saigon South

RMIT University Vietnam Saigon South

Address: 702 Nguyen Van Linh District 7, Ho Chi Minh City