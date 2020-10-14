FAMLAB Online Session #2: Artists and Residencies

Thurs 29 Oct 2020, 02:30 pm – 04:00 pm (UK time) / 08:30 pm – 10:00 pm (VN time)

Online event

Join us for the second of three online sessions, exploring contemporary artistic responses to Vietnam’s film and music heritage.

Cove Park Residency

In February 2020, Vietnamese artist, musician and composer Linh Ha spent three weeks in Cove Park in Scotland as part of a residency with Cryptic, the internationally-renowned art house, known for their ability to nurture and showcase creative talent

In this session, Linh Ha will be joined by Cryptic founder and artistic director Cathie Boyd, as they talk with the British Council’s Joel Mills (Senior Programme Manager, Music) about the experience of hosting and participating in artists residencies and international exchange.

What makes a fulfilling artist residency? How do you approach a residency, particularly if the invitation is open ended and does not come with specific artistic expectations? How can international exchange and experience help artists develop both artistically and professionally?

Heritage of Future Past and FAMLAB

The British Council’s Heritage of Future Past programme addresses aspects of Vietnam’s music and film heritage that are under-represented or at high risk of disappearing. The FAMLAB (Film, Archive, Music LAB) strand of the programme supports creative responses to this heritage by contemporary artists, including projects by Vietnamese artists in collaboration with UK artists and producers.

Biographies

Cathie Boyd raised in Belfast, Ireland. Cathie graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and set up Cryptic in 1994 with the desire to create innovative performances that would “ravish the senses”. Her many years of artistic practice include numerous international commissions and collaborations which she directed and presented in more than 25 countries including at Peak Performances, USA; the Singapore Arts Festival, Barbican Centre & South Bank Centre, London. Under her leadership Cryptic has successfully transformed into a producing art house focussed on developing and presenting the next generation of Scottish and international talent. Cathie created the biennial, city-wide Sonica Glasgow festival in 2012 to present sonic arts for the visually minded and has shown the work of 330+ artists from 26 countries to audiences over 180,000. During her career she has received a variety of awards including: Best Programming for Sonica (Scottish New Music Awards); European Woman of Achievement for the Arts; Outstanding Young Person Award (Glasgow Chambers of Commerce); Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts award shortlist; and an Edinburgh Festival Fringe First Award.

Linh Ha is a musician and composer who taps into the emotion of wonder, uplift, sorrow and reflection, through improvised looped vocal arrangements, various percussive instruments and a “loopstation” to create layered soundscapes. Incorporating elements from traditional Vietnamese vocal techniques, personal lyrical content and myriad influences – from new wave, post-rock to avant-garde to techno – her music ranges from dense, lush harmonies to sampled sizzling noise to gently ebbing hopeful lullabies. Berlin-born and raised in Hanoi, Linh Ha has collaborated with many Vietnamese and international artists from various art disciplines, from music, theatre, contemporary dance, visual arts and film.

