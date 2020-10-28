Folk Art & Craft Workshop by VỤN Art

07 – 15 Nov 2020 (except on Sunday 08 Nov), 08:30 am – 04 pm

16 Pho Lua, Van Phuc, Ha Dong, Hanoi

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

VỤN Art invites you to assemble Vietnamese folk paintings, which will bring about a greater understanding of Vietnam’s folk culture and Van Phuc traditional silk products.

Event programme:

09 am – gather at the Ancestor Temple; join the introduction on Van Phuc village; assemble paintings at the Temple

10 am – visit temples in Van Phuc and the Silk Trade Center, meet with Vun Art community

10:40 am – visit the fabric factory, silk-dyeing facilities and Van Phuc Pagoda

11 am – tour ends

About VỤN Art:

– Founded by people with disabilities

– Provide guidance and training on the art of fabric assemblage and its application for people with disabilities.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.