JF Garage Concert 20 – Spirit of Times with Glanz String Quartet & friend

Fri 30/10/2020, 08 pm – 09:30 pm

Open stage in courtyard (Seating capacity: 150)

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam proudly presents JF Garage Concert No20 “Spirit of Times” by Glanz String Quartet & friend.

Glanz String Quartet was founded in spring 2020 by Hojin Kim (violin), Nguyen My Huong (violin), Patcharaphan Khumprakob (viola) and Phan Do Phuc (cello).

Members of Glanz String Quartet are soloists, chamber and orchestral musicians. They have played in many concerts with well-known orchestras across the world. Their musical achievements and awards have marked the success of young artists’ careers.

In this concert, Glanz String Quartet & their friend, violinist Nguyen Huyen Anh, will perform famous works by A. Dvořák, J.M. Leclair, J. Haydn, W.A. Mozart, R. Glière, WhiteFlame, J.Hisaishi, Danish String Quartet.

Free ticket distribution [Each person can get maximum 2 tickets]

Date: from 12:00 pm, Tues 20 Oct

Opening hours: 09:30 am – 18:00 pm (Sunday off)

At: The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam (27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi)

JF Garage Concert is a series of concerts at the garage and courtyard of the Japan Foundation in hope of introducing musical diversity to Hanoi through master works by international composers and played by distinguished musicians.

Follow update on event’s page.