Launching MAP 2020 – the BLUE project

Trao đổi, thảo luận và thực hành nghệ thuật: 12/10 – 20/11/2020

Exhibition: 21 Nov – 12 Dec 2020

From the organizer:

Heritage Space is proud to announce the launch of our annual “Month of Arts Practice” 2020, named B L U E project.

Month of Arts Practice, abbreviated as MAP, is an annual art project of Heritage Space. MAP was initiated by artist Tran Trong Vu in 2015 with a view to creating a space for composing and developing contemporary art on the basis of cooperation and interaction among Vietnamese and international artists.

The overall theme of MAP 2020 is “B L U E project”. 3 established international artists and 5 talented emerging ones from Vietnam will participate in the project with the support of 4 art experts, who are senior curators, artist, art scholar with years of experience in the international art scene. MAP 2020 will consist of two phases: (1) Art Practice & Exchange: from October 12th to November 19th, 2020; (2) Final Exhibition’s at the Hall of the Vietnam Fine Arts University, from November 21st to December 12th, 2020.

The major change in the format of MAP 2020 is that all exchange programs and activities will be virtually implemented. The guest curator’s lectures and the artist’s talks to the public will be operated at venues of project’s cultural parters in Hanoi, and via ZOOM, as well as live- streamed on Facebook and Youtube for remote participants.

Month of Arts Practice – M.A.P 2020 is organized with the generous support of Goethe-Institut Hanoi, The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and Pro Helvetia. The project also receives subsidies from the Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam which is co-sponsored by the European Union in Vietnam and the British Council.

Media partner: Hanoi Grapevine.

For the detailed program agenda, please visit here

For further information on the project and artists involved, please visit here

More information about the theme, artists and curators of project will be updated soon.