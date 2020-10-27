MAP-Talk 1 | BLUE transposition

Sat 31 Oct 2020, 06 pm – 08 pm

Heritage Space proudly present MAP-Talk 1 “B L U E transposition” with presentations of artist Flinh (Hanoi, Vietnam), Mai Huyen Chi (Danang, Vietnam) and Masahiro Wada (Tokyo, Japan). The talk is going to be led by Nguyen Anh Tuan, artistic director of the project. It is a part of the exchange activities in “Month of Art Practice – MAP 2002” initiated and presented by Heritage Space. The program will be held both on-site at CA’ Library (Hanoi), and online via ZOOM so that remote audiences can attend and communicate with artists.

Language: English and Vietnamese (simultaneous interpreting is provided but registering is required).

Free admission.

Content

As part of the MAP 2020 with the theme “B L U E project”, MAP Talk 1 is a series of presentation and discussion about the process of practicing art by three artists:

Mai Huyền Chi is a screenwriter and director from Đà Nẵng (Việt Nam) and a member of A sông – a local art collective. Her films are about the river and water currents, placing specific people in a world of uncertainty and instability, as well as seeking to tell stories across multiple platforms like choreography, video, writing, and performance. With XANH project, Chi questions the pervasion of urbanization over greenness and how to practice art to expose doubts of ownership and occupation, rights and non-rights for people of different social strata.

Masahiro Wada is a visual artist, film maker and manager of Homebase – an independent art space in Tokyo. His art practice aims to trace pop culture coding, or sometimes be hidden or left out and then re-express with his art language of performance, sculpture, installation and video, and undergo both realistic context and non-material realms such as politics or economics. For MAP 2020, Wada will be diving into dreams with shades of blue in the mind of individuals through direct conversation between the artist and Vietnamese students and laborers in Japan. They are visits and conversations with multiple essences in different perceptions of social, political and economical context between the two countries.

Flinh is a young artist who lives and works in Hanoi. She used to study the Faculty of Painting, University of Fine Arts, but her practices focus on Performance. During the discussion, Flinh will talk about her practices as provisional reactions of a contradicting and skeptical nature placed amidst various specific spaces and contexts from Poland, Nanjing (China), Singapore and Vietnam. She will also introduce her approach in MAP 2020 in regard to shades of colors, connecting with psychological expressions, and thus searching for layers of diverse states and forms hidden beneath the initial semantics.

About MAP

MAP-Talk is the core program of Month of Art Practice – MAP 2020 project. The aim is to create a channel between international and Vietnamese artists, local art communities and the public through talks and discussions.

Further information about MAP 2020 project, please visit here

Further information about artists and curators of project, please visit here

Communication partners: Hanoi Grapevine, Mekong Cultural Hub.

Sponsors: Month of Arts Practice – M.A.P 2020 is organized with the generous support of the Goethe Institute in Hanoi, the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and Pro Helvetia (Switzerland). The project also receives subsidies from the Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam which is co-sponsored by the European Union and the British Council, and Ms. Nguyen Hong Minh the president of TID group (Hanoi, Vietnam).

