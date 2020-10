10:00 pm, 23 Oct – 05:00 am, 24 Oct 2020

Savage

No 1, Alley 9 Đặng Thai Mai, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

METRØ returns to savage this October.

We’ll be flying in SANCHO from BODY PARTS RECORDS, who will be joined by local heroes TAOFU and TRINHNU alongside METRØ DJs ZWI, BARKE and our newest resident, SHANDON.

Like our page and stay connected. See you on the dancefloor

Follow updates on event’s page.