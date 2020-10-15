Music Night: Saigon Soul Revival

Fri 23 Oct 2020, 08 pm

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From L’Espace:

Since 2016, Saigon Soul Revival (SSR) has been celebrating the alternative music of pre-1975 Saigon with its live performances.

Magnificent tribute to the original composers and singers of the golden age of this music, the group applies new arrangements and offers their own interpretations of ancient Vietnamese songs. With tight grooves, psychedelic textures and a unique and powerful sound, SSR has scoured music stages and festivals across Vietnam, including major events like Quest Festival, Vibe Nation and Mui Ne Music & Art festivals.

SSR will perform for a unique evening at L’Espace, featuring Vietnamese rapper Blacka as guest artist. The concert promises to be rich in discoveries.

Artists :

Nguyễn Anh Minh (voice)

Indy Jeremy Vinh Laville (guitar)

Nguyễn Hương Bảo Hiếu (drums)

Gabriel Kaouros (bass)

Nicolas Garos (keyboard)

Guest artist : Blacka (rapper)

Follow updates on event’s page.