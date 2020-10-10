Nigh of Film Music

Sat 17 Oct 2020, 08 pm

Saigon Opera House

7 Đồng Khởi, Bến Nghé, District 1, Hồ Chí Minh city

Conductor: Trần Nhật Minh

Singers: NSND. Tạ Minh Tâm, Võ Hạ Trâm, Hồ Trung Dũng, Phạm Khánh Ngọc, Đào Mác, NSƯT. Hồng Vy, Phạm Duyên Huyền.

Clarinet: Anh Quân

Performing: Band, HBSO Choir & Symphony Orchestra

Featured will be music by Freddie Mercury, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Nino Rota, Justin Hurwitz and many others. The films featured will include Beauty and the Beast, A Star is Born, Chicago, Bohemian Rhapsody, Frozen, La La Land and Aladin.

The program will now begin with orchestral music from the 1989 movie Beyond the Stars and continue with music by John Williams from the 2004 film The Terminal, with Anh Quan playing clarinet solo.

After music from the series How to Train your Dragon (2010 to 2019) will come vocal items from celebrity diva Pham Khanh Ngoc and baritone Dao Mac from Beauty and the Beast (2017).

This will be followed by Nino Rota’s theme from the 1972 blockbuster The Godfather, featuring the celebrated singer Ta Minh Tam as soloist.

Next, Pham Khanh Ngoc will return to sing “The Diva Dance” from the 1997 movie The Fifth Element, as in the original program. Dao Mac will then return to sing the title track from Skyfall (2012).

The original program makes another return with Freddie Mercury’s Don’t Stop me Now from the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody, with full backing from the HBSO Chorus.

Celebrity singers Hong Vy, Ho Trung Dung and Vo Ha Tram appear next. Hong Vy will display her vocal charm, along with Duyen Huyen, in “When you Believe” from the 1998 animation film The Prince of Egypt. Then, after a symphonic medley by John Williams from the 1992 film Far and Away, Ho Trung Dung will appear singing “Cry me a River” from the 2005 film V for Vendetta.

Vo Ha Tram and Ho Trung Dung will then sing “Shallow” from the 2018 movie A Star is Born (as in the original program), followed by Vo Ha Tram singing “Speechless” from the 2019 film Aladdin.

Music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez from the 2013 movie Frozen follows, succeeded by the “Chicago Symphony Suite” from the film Chicago. Highlights from Bohemian Rhapsody and choral highlights from the 2016 movie directed by Damien Chezelle, La La Land, bring this new program to what will no doubt be a rapturous close.

This major event will be conducted by Tran Nhat Minh and will include a band, the HBSO Chorus and the HBSO Orchestra.

Film music is always popular with concert audiences, and this time should prove no different. Happiness at the end of the closure due to Covid19 will undoubtedly contribute to the atmosphere as well.

Ticket prices are from 450,000 VND to 600,000, 750,000 and 900,000 VND, with a concessionary rate for bona-fide students of 150,000 VND on production of a student card.