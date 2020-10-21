Online Talk: Towards A Sustainable Future

Sat 24 Oct 2020, 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Register link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

AVYLD and RMIT Vietnam welcome you to the online talk between artist Uudam Tran Nguyen and Zoe Butt, artistic director of The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre.

We will explore the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the speakers’ perspectives on humans’ impact on the environment, and the common ground between creativity, design and sustainability.

Through the discussion, we hope to find out how new works and the creative process advance ideas around sustainability, climate changes and the local communities, as we look into the future?

The talk constitutes the launch of the Competition Vietnam 2030: Visions of the Future

Language: English

Platform: the talk will be live-streamed on the VFCD Facebook page

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.