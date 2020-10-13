Open Call – “Italy through the lens of Vietnamese contemporary artists”

Dealine: Sun 15 Nov 2020, 05 pm

From the organizer:

On the occasion of the XVI edition of the “Giornata del Contemporaneo”, which promotes Italian contemporary art in the world, the Embassy of Italy to Vietnam, in cooperation with the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Art Studies (VICAS), is pleased to launch the art contest: “Italy through the lens of Vietnamese contemporary artists”.

The initiative aims at both promoting Italian contemporary culture in Vietnam and supporting emerging Vietnamese artists in their careers by offering them the opportunity to present their artistic productions to an international audience.

How to participate

Candidates are invited to carefully read the following information:

– Content: production of an original contemporary visual artwork (painting or sculpture) inspired by Italy. The artist can choose any technique he/she prefers.

– Eligibility: candidates must be Vietnamese citizens aged over 16.

– Documents to be submitted: candidates must send to the e-mail address [email protected], no later than 05 pm on 15 Nov 2020, the following documents: most updated CV, 2 copies of Vietnamese ID, 5 photos of the artwork taken from different angles and written consent granting Embassy of Italy to Vietnam and Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies to use the photos for communication purposes, explanation of the artwork (max 600 words).

– Submission of the artwork: all artworks must be delivered to the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Art Studies (VICAS) (Mr. Duy Quang, 0392264166) at the address: 32 Hào Nam, Đống Đa, Hà Nội no later than 05 pm on 15 Nov 2020.

– Selection Committee: The Committee will be composed of 3 members: one Italian expert of contemporary art, one member of the Embassy of Italy to Vietnam and one member of the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Art Studies (VICAS).

– Award criteria: the selection will be based on the following criteria: originality and creativity in interpreting the theme of the contest, ability to transmit emotions, technical quality, aesthetic value, innovative reasoning in the interpretation of the theme of the contest.

Prize

The result of the contest will be announced on 1 December 2020.

All cost sustained by participants for the participation in the contest will not be refunded.

The winner will receive a prize of 50,000,000 VND (included all tax might applied by Vietnam law)

The artwork produced by the winner will be property of the Embassy of Italy to Vietnam and will be exhibited at the premises of the Embassy or the Ambassador’s Residence with the mention of the artist’s name and award.

All artworks produced for the contest will be displayed in an exhibition which will take place at the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Art Studies (VICAS) to celebrate the XVI edition of the “Giornata del Contemporaneo”. With the exception of the winner all participating artworks will remain property of the respective artist.

For any further information, please contact the Cultural Office of the Embassy at the following e-mail address: [email protected]

