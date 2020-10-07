Science Film Festival 2020

15 Oct – 20 Dec 2020

Goethe Institut

56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

This year marks the 10th year of the SCIENCE FILM FESTIVAL, organized by the Goethe-Institut, in Vietnam. From October to December 2020, Goethe-Institut will co-operate with THD Education Solutions Co., Ltd. to organize film screenings and experimental hands-on activities in some schools in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Targeting children from high school level and above, the Goethe-Institute and this years jury of the festival have selected 16 films from 160 international submissions sent to the festival. These films have been translated and subtitled into vietnamese. The hands-on activities besides the film are developed by the cooperation of experts from countries participating in the Festival and will ensure to reach a high quality science education.

10 years in a row holding the Science Film Festival in Vietnam, this has become an event that students, teachers and parents look forward to every year. Highly entertaining science films and experiments will arouse curiosity and critical thinking about issues related to the environment, natural Science and thereby help absorb scientific knowledge in a fun and easier way. The past festivals, show that the children have become more proactive and confident in receiving information.

This year, the Science Film Festival intends to continue the cooperation with the HCMC General Science Library to bring 44 libraries on wheels to schools in the northern and southern provinces of Vietnam. We want to be able to bring the Film Festival and the experimental activities to schools in remote areas where children do not have much access to international festivals and activities.

In cooperation with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the festival aims to expand the conversation on the issues central to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through an international selection of films on science, technology and the environment.

The Science Film Festival will kick off on 15th October with a press conference and a panel discussion, followed by high substantial science films, aiming to promote the initatives of learning and to contribute to the cultural development in Vietnam. We are planning to reach 44 schools. The concept of the festival has proven to be very successful, that’s why we expect our hand-on activities to again reach tens of thousands of students in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Each screening will be accompanied by interactive projects, discovery workshops and experiments. Youth can experience science with hands and eyes; they can do experiments on the spot. This will deepen the process of learning and understanding. We believe that curiosity and the ability to think critically in each young learner are the potential for being a researcher and constructor, a thinker and builder. Films and experiments will be the medium through which curiosity and the desire to explore are encouraged and our knowledge of today’s world are expanded.

This year marks the 250th birthday (1769 – 2019) of the brilliant german scientist Alexander von Humboldt. His approach to understand nature as an interconnected web rather than single disciplines revolutionised the conception of nature itself. This interdisciplinary point of view is more urgently needed than ever: If everything is inseparable, what global consequences do actions have? Because of this anniversary the festival will circle around his ideas, explorations and findings, taking in his perspectives of the interconnectedness of nature.

As last year, the Southeast Asian Digital STEM Platform (SEADSTED) will be our partner. It can be used as a teaching material and tool to relate to our films and experiments and in addition it can be used as a source for teaching STEM by teachers. It also brings a forum for them to share their thoughts, experiences and opinions about STEM.