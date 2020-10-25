Solo Marathon No.4: Inside Out – Outside In

26 – 27/10/2020, 05 pm – 08 pm

Á Space

Lane 59 Ngô Gia Tự (Turn right at the end of lane, go straight 500m)

From the organizer:

Á Space warmly invites you to our Open Studio from our fourth artist #Solo#Marathon No.4 – Lê Đ. Chunh

His project at #Solo#Marathon2020 is a short survey on the progress of living and archiving, production and reproduction based on constraint and non-constraint relationships between the subject and objects. Every single object in the space, to the space, out of the space all playfully interact within the two extremes of Inside and Outside.

“1 instruction

1 air conditioner

1 fridge

1 clock

1 bunch of ten o’clock flowers

1 piece of artifact

1 ruler

…”

About the artist:

Lê Đình Chung (b. 1990) grew up in Lam Dong and graduated from Ho Chi Minh Fine Arts University. His works are diverse in genres and mediums.

