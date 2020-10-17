Fri 23 Oct 2020, 07:30 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From Manzi:

Manzi and Nha Z would like to invite you to the first talk of our new series of events on “Publishing in Vietnam”.

Neither aim to present a concise overview nor to conduct any comprehensive analysis/ in-depth research into Vietnamese publishing industry, we launch this series of talks in the hope that it could offer a great chance for us to discuss and uncover much further the social and cultural life of Vietnam at different periods of time.

Entitled “Stand-alone Publisher”, the talk led by journalist Tran Hoang Bach and Quyen Nguyen of Nha Z will take audience back to the Post Đổi Mới time when the private sectors again set out their participation in the publishing market.

ABout speaker:

Tran Hoang Bach is a journalist/writer working at Vietnam Cinema Association. He was the screenwriter of some feature films: The Last Hope (dir.Tran Phuong, 1981), Love (dir. Pham Van Khoa, 1983) … Known as one of the ‘book-makers’ of Vietnam in the post-Doi Moi era, Bach’s publishing activities in the period of 1984-2000 breathed new life into the local publishing market, some of most significant novels that he published are ‘Flying over the cuckoo’s nest’ by Ken Kesey, ‘On the road’ by Jack Kerouac, Collection of short stories by Borges…

Quyên Nguyễn is an independent literature researcher based in Hanoi. In 2018, she founded Zzz Review – the first online literature journal in Vietnam.

Free entry

Please note that the talk will be conducted in Vietnamese only

This event is part of Manzi & Zzz Review’s series of talks on literature supported by Goethe Institut.

Communications partners: Hanoi Grapevine

