Studio Adventure: 3rd Anniversary

07 Nov, 08 pm – 08 Nov 2020, 09 am

Studio Adventure

70 Xuân Diêu, Tây Hồ, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Introducing the pop-up event culture into Hanoi nightlife scene three years ago, Studio Adventure collective has been constantly delivering a distinctive curated event series.

Continuously guiding you around the city to explore locations, sounds, installations, and spaces, our third birthday is here with another surprising trek amidst dark and light.

“Expected new location, in an unexpected area.”

With two levels of celebratory action, you will immerse into an art driven space, filled with exhibitions of photography from Hanoi’s Mei Lou. Work from Japanese hand collage artist, from Osaka, represented by the prints of his creations. All accompanied by a comfort of different sound by carefully selected line up, spread through both levels from dusk till dawn.

Line up:

THE GALLERY

Tiny Giant – LIVE – 10 pm – 11 pm

Slowz b2b 2T 11 pm – 02 am

Manikk b2b Viet Anh 02 am – 05 am

THE BASEMENT

BaseHEAD (JP) 11 pm – 01 am

HUMB (UK) 01 am – 03 am

Techa (SBR) 03 am – 05 am

Marco Yanes b2b ZWI 05 am – 09 am

Follow updates on event’s page.