Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design: Launching Event

Tues 20 Oct 2020, 11:00 am

Livestream on Facebook

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

On 20th October 2020 at 11:00, the official announcement video for Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020 will be live on the Festival’s Facebook page and Youtube channel, while also be available on the Facebook pages of HanoiGrapevine and other partners.

The video demonstrates the Festival’s pioneering vision and meaning in a time when Vietnam’s creative culture is playing a role in making crucial socio-economic changes. Inspiring and passionate messages from the organizing team members from RMIT University, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), EnPointe (Colab Vietnam) and selected images will be combined to illustrate Vietnam’s vibrant cultural life and diverse creativity.

On this occasion, the organizing team is pleased to present you the Festival calendar in PDF format and announce the Festival official media channels including website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

