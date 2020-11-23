’B L U E project’ exhibition

Opening: Sat 28 Nov 2020, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm

Exhibition: 29 Nov – 12 Dec 2020, 09:30 am – 05:00 pm (except Monday)

Exhibition Hall of the Vietnam Fine Art University

No.42 Yet Kieu st., Hoan Kiem Dist., Hanoi

From the organizer:

Heritage Space and Artistic director Nguyen Anh Tuan are very honored to invite you to the Opening of the ‘BLUE project’ exhibition. This is the final showcase as result of Month of Art Practice (a.k.a MAP) season 2020, the annual Contemporary Art Exchange project initiated and organized by Heritage Space.

‘BLUE project’ exhibition will present works made by 8 international and Vietnamese as the results of 07 weeks for exchange and working during MAP, in various art forms: installation, concept, performance, video, research, craft, documentation. It is an explanation of incomplete interim trials, transformed into physical and non-physical visual structures in an irrational social space and context. Using what’s missing to talk about the gaps itself, using the color blue to tell what’s not blue, using the paradox to tell the paradox, those are the purposes of MAP 2020.

Artists has featured in the exhibition are:

Phan Anh (Hochiminh city, Vietnam)/ Mai Huyen Chi (Danang, Vietnam)/ Flinh (Hanoi, Vietnam)/ Katja Jug (Zurich, Switzerland)/ Masahiro Wada (Tokyo, Japan)/ Miho Shimizu (Tokyo, Japan)/ La Mai (Hanoi, Vietnam)/ Trag Lem (Stuttgart, Germany/ Hanoi, Vietnam)

We are very much looking forward to meeting you. Detail information of all artists in the exhibition could be seen here

Month of Arts Practice – M.A.P 2020 is organized with the generous support of the Goethe-Institut, the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and Pro Helvetia. The project also receives subsidies from the Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam which is co-sponsored by the European Union and the British Council, and Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Minh the president of TID group (Hanoi, Vietnam).

Partners of MAP 2020 are local and international art organization, space and collective in Vietnam and region. Local organizations and groups are Nha San Collective, Manzi Art Space, AGO hub, Six Space, Matca, Hanoi DOCLAB, DomDom, A Space, VICAS art studio, Undecided Production and CA library in Hanoi, A-song in Da Nang, Chaodowntown in Hochiminh city. International organizations and groups are Art Initiative Tokyo (Japan), Art&Market (Singapore), Dodooba.com (Singapore), Cambodia Living Arts (Cambodia).

Media partners of MAP 2020 are Hanoi Grapevine – an online platform for information on Vietnamese culture and arts, Urbanist Hanoi – the website of culture, arts and lifestyle in Hanoi, and Mekong Cultural Hub (MCH) – a cultural and artistic network for countries in the Mekong Subregion and Taiwan.

Follow updates on event’s page.