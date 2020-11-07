Cultural series – Talks: Vietnam’s Ethnic Minority Languages

Sun 29 Nov 2020, 02:00 pm – 04:30 pm

Vietnam has 54 recognised ethnic minority groups, each with its own language and culture. In 2017 some 20 cities and provinces around Vietnam organised ethnic minority language courses, while many others include ethnic minority languages in the school curriculum

Mr Phan Lương Hùng – Head of the Department of Ethnic Minority Languages of Vietnam at the Institute of Linguistics is delivering a series of talks on the languages in Vietnam as well as sharing his passion for his projects and research over the past 15 years.

Our first presentation – Saturday 8 August gives an overview of ethnic minority languages in general, covering topics including:

– the dialects

– language contrast

– how language is formed

– issues facing the minority languages today

– language policy

– plans to preserve and promote the ethnic minority languages

– information Hung and his research (his specialty is the Cao Lan language

– Q&A

Tạ Quang Bảo

As part of Hùng’s presentation we welcome well known photographer Bảo, who will have an exhibition of selected photographs depicting differing ethnic minority people. There will also be a chance at the end to talk to him about his work.

The venue for this presentation is at the very cultural SEN PHỐ, where everything is dedicated to the lotus flower. Lower ground floor, 50 Đào Duy Từ, old quarter

Fee: 250,000 vnd/people

Please send your registration and your phone number to [email protected]