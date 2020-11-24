Culture Lab: L’EGO

Mon 30 Nov 2020, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Registration link

From Goethe Institut:

Me – us, monochromatic – multichromatic colors, individual – collective, personal – joint story are fragments that in moments of connection create a colorful, spontaneous, hence captivating picture.

L’EGO – The pieces of a moment is a co-creation with influences from contemporary dance, hip hop and jazz theater. There is talk of beauty, identity and individual people, of subtle connections, emotional exchange and the many colours and shades of every moment of life

Artistic director: Nguyen Hoang Thi Ngoc

Performers:

Kinergie Studio: Trần Minh Hải, Hoàng Thuý Hà, Phan Việt Bách, Nguyễn Ngọc Hoa, Phạm Minh Tú

Kim

Abnormal Conceptz: Nguyễn Đỗ Quốc Khanh, Trần Minh Quang

Linh An

Music: Ian Richter, Trần Uy Đức

Photograph: Hoàng Nguyễn

Stylist: Trần Quỳnh Nhi

Choreographer Do Hoang Thi Ngoc

Founder and artistic director of Kinergie Studio

Do Hoang Thi Ngoc studied at the Vietnam Dance College, was solo dancer of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet. He worked with the renowned French choreographer Régine Chopinot and the dance company Ballet Atlantique Company. Between 2000 and 2006 he studied contemporary dance in France. This experience shaped his improvisational and natural dance style. With two friends he founded the dance group +84, which gained great recognition in Vietnam. He is currently the artistic director of the Kinergie Studio as well as visiting professor of ballet and contemporary dance at the Military University of Culture and Art.

Kinergie Studio

It was founded by the two dancer-choreographers Do Hoang Thi Ngoc and Tran Hoang Long. Kinergie Studio offers courses, workshops, and performances for contemporary dance and ballet, and participates in co-productions between Vietnamese and international artists. It is not only a school for the performing arts of dance, but also a place of support for young artists with creative and courageous projects and artistic visions.

Since its inception in 2014, the Kinergie Studio has created unique contemporary dance productions that not only reach lovers of contemporary dance and ballet but also contribute to the development of contemporary art in Vietnam.

Kim is an independent dancer based in Ho Chi Minh City, and former leader of group La Différence. His dance practice is the combination of Hip-Hop/Popping and other styles. He has worked in projects: Dance with Words & Music at “Orphean Hymn”, Hanoi New Music Festival 2018, Planet Warming Up (performing with Good Morning Vietnam, Krossing Over Arts Festival 2019, Tremplin Contest, 2019; [UNDERWATER] x [TKG], SUNRISE EXHIBITION 2019, “Jờ-Joajcx” with Alec Schacner & Duy Rua, Heritage Space,2019; “METHOD” H2Q Art, 2019.

Abnormal Conceptz was founded in 2018 and consists of nine members with diverse styles and thinking but sharing one passion for Hip Hop and wish to contribute to the development and integration to the world of the Vietnamese Hip Hop community. The two members joining the performance are: Nguyễn Đỗ Quốc Khanh (First prizes in Dance Y' All 2.0, Wassup Sister Showcase, 21th First Countdown…), Trần Minh Quang (First prize summer hip-hop vibe; Second prize bull dog on fire 2vs2 …)

Linh An is the Co-founder of Theater Dance Vietnam, she was trained in Theatre/Broadway Jazz at New York’s Broadway Dance Center, and in Street dance, Tap, and Ballet. She has worked as a dancer, choreographer in various projects: “Swanning Around” by the English National Ballet at the Royal Albert Halls & Shanghai World Expo 2010; New York choreography forum 2019; “Table of Silence” in memorial of the 9/11 in Lincoln Center, New York, 2019; “Les Miserables” by the Vietnam National Opera & Ballet, 2020.

