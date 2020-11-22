Sat 28 Nov 2020, 06:30 pm – 10:30 pm

JW Marriot Hotel

08 Do Duc Duc, Me Tri, Tu Liem

From INCHAM Hanoi:

INCHAM Hanoi along with the Indian community is going to organize Diwali Night 2020 in Hanoi.

Diwali or Deepavali (Festival of Lights) is among one of the biggest festivals of India. It is celebrated as the victory of Good over Evil, Light over Darkness and Knowledge over Ignorance. Mythical tales shared on Diwali vary widely depending on the region and even with Hindu tradition, yet all share a common focus on righteousness, self-inquiry and the importance of knowledge which is the path to overcome the darkness of ignorance. One tradition links the festival to Hindu epic “Ramayana” which narrates the struggle of the divine prince Rama to rescue his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana. Diwali has a major religious significance for all religions including Hindus, Sikhs and Jains alike – not only in India, but also for Indians living abroad. In the Western calendar, Diwali falls in the month of either October or November every year, just after the monsoon season in India. The exact date varies and is calculated on the Hindu Lunisolar calendars. This date also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and many businesses in India starting a new accounting year on the Diwali holiday.

Over the years, Diwali Night has become a permanent fixture in the capital’s cultural calendar, strengthening every year. This year, joining us are the distinguished guests from all walks of life including the Government, business, professional and cultural communities, and especially the vibrant expat community.

This year, a grand night is being organized which will “Bring the true Indian Cultural Spirit to Hanoi”. It’s highlighted by the colors and values of time-honored Indian culture, namely, Indian & International Cuisine, Musical performances, Live Bollywood dance performance, Yoga performance, Lucky draw with prizes, Henna artists & face painting…

At the Diwali Night 2020 event, people can understand Diwali Story by the exciting plays as well as be attracted by our special performances of DJ Yuran with lively music style, singer Bui Hoang Yen – top 11 the Voice Vietnam 2017, singer Lam Trang – Vietnam Idol 2010, and various items such as Bollywood Dance, Hip Hop Dance…There will also be smattering of Indian gourmet delicacies and drinks to spoil one’s palate.

Diwali Night 2020 is open for all age groups and welcomes all nationalities who want to join in celebrating this festival. The tickets are now available at various places. The tickets prices are kept very attractive and presently under promotion.

About the organizer

INCHAM Hanoi is a not-for-profit organization, founded in the year 1999 and has been playing an important role in promotion of the bilateral trade between the two great countries Vietnam – India. Besides, InCham Hanoi also actively contributes in engagement of the Indian community in Vietnam and facilitating cultural exchanges.