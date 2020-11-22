Exhibition: Little Stream

Opening: Sat 21 Nov 2020, 05 pm

Exhibition: 21 – 29 Nov 2020

Lobby A, VICAS Art Studio

32 Hao Nam Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi

From VICAS Art Studio:

Quach Thien Hoang (born 1986) is of the Muong ethnic group (in Cam Thuy, Thanh Hoa).

There will be 37 paintings exhibited this time, which are about the artist’s familiar landscapes and people. He painted the forests, rice paddy fields, sugarcane fields, moonlit nights, early mornings or late afternoons… and also Muong grannies, mothers and ladies in the villages.

Partly attributed to the mentioned topics, his theme colors are various shades of blue. This makes me clearly feel the purity of his soul in each painting. Although now an adult, going here and there, his mind is always towards Muong villages, in which he was born and raised and his beautiful memories are forever saved. For the artist, his root lies the small stream where he gets his soul watered.

Hanoi, Nov 2020

Dr. Bui Quang Thang,

Art Director – VICAS Art Studio.

Free entry.

Follow updates on event’s page.