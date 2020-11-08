Exhibition: NOISE

Opening: Fri 13 Nov 2020, 06:30 pm – 09 pm

Exhibition: 14 – 26 Nov 2020

Work Room Four

31/67 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho, Hanoi

From the organizer:

We invite you to join us for the opening of NOISE, a solo exhibition of recent paintings by Simon Redington.

Simon Redington’s work over the last twenty years has had a continuous and compulsive thread and this exhibition reflects further on his often dark and enduringly ironic vision of the world. Images of urban chaos and media distortion re-occur throughout like an inadvertent maniacal monologue. Universal man and the human herd combine with shattered iconoclastic images of modern life, merging together to make dystopian images of shard-like beauty.

Born in London; Simon came to live in Hanoi over 20 years ago, he now shares his time between his painting studio in Hanoi and his printmaking workshop in rural France. Both respective locations provide him with a unique outlook to the vibrancy and energy of two broadly diverse cultures.

Simon’s bold and expressive work has developed in various mediums throughout his practice and alongside painting, he frequently works across a variety of diverse mediums including woodcut and intaglio prints, letterpress, collage and charcoal drawings.

Simon holds a BA from Goldsmiths College, a Post-Graduate Diploma Art Therapy from Hertfordshire College of Art, and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Advanced Printmaking from Central St. Martins College of Art, London. In 1993 Simon founded his Imprint, the Kamikaze Press and has been showcasing his works in numerous exhibitions and publications since then. His work is featured in a vast number of public collections in the UK and the USA and can be found in the Victoria and Albert Museum, Museum of London, Ashmolean Museum, Oxford University, Art Institute of Chicago, Brown University, Yale Center for British Art, Harvard University, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Public Library and Stanford University to name a few.

