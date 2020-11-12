13 – 19 Nov 2020

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi

From the organizer:

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and Vietnam, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Hanoi is organizing an Exhibition of the Polish artist Marta Kisiliczyk titled “Transformation”.

The Exhibition showcases 17 abstract paintings of the nature, inspired by the nature and plants of Vietnam.

Born and educated in Poland, Marta completed her Masters’ Degree in Painting and in Textile Art at the Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow, where she enjoyed success at many joint and solo exhibitions. Following that, she was living in London for over a decade in order to reach a broader audience, establishing herself in one of the world’s most important art markets.

Her work has been regularly featured at the London Affordable Art Fair, as well as presented at other prestigious events such as London Art Fair and London Art Biennale.

Marta has been successfully exhibiting and selling her art privately and through various galleries in UK and other European countries. Her paintings are now part of art collections in England, Netherlands, Italy, Austria, Poland and South Africa.

In 2018 she was selected to take part in Chianciano Art Biennale in Italy, where she received the First Prize from International Confederation of Art Critics.

Last year in Rome she was awarded the International Prize Michelangelo “For the artistic talent manifested, testimony of great creativity”.

Marta’s deep connection with nature has always been an endless and exciting source of inspiration for her art. Pursuing a passion for travel, she has spent the last few years traveling the world discovering new landscapes and honing her individual perception of the natural world that inspires her oil paintings and murals. She is currently living in Vietnam, which has become a home to her for over a year now.

At her new solo exhibition Transformation shown this November at Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi, Marta presents her abstract impressions on beautiful South East Asia’s nature, where all the paintings are inspired by plants and landscapes of Vietnam.

In her own words, “I have to fall deeply in love with the object or landscape I am painting.” This is immediately apparent when viewing her rich and evocative images. Texture is an important part of her painting, but Marta believes it is colourand dynamic that really define her work. Marta paints through her emotions, and her intention is to inspire a meaningful connection between the images she creates and the receiver of her art.