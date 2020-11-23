Exhibition: World Press Photo Exhibition: Best of 2018 – 2020

20 Nov – 29 Nov 2020

Hoan Kiem lake walking areas, Hanoi

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The World Press Photo Exhibition which presents the best journalism photos of the year will return to Hanoi after the two successful exhibitions in 2018 and 2019. The annual photo contest awards photographers from all over the world for their significant images which represent the past year of photo journalism. It is the world’s leading contest for professional press photographers, photojournalists and documentary photographers.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.