19 – 20 Dec 2020, 10 am – 06 pm

Savage

No. 1, Lane 9 Đặng Thai Mai, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

On the weekend of December 19-20, Pond Records & Café (Savege club) and MONIQ Studio will jointly hold a special event “Hanoi Bazaar 2020 | X’Mas by Pond” to end a year is equally special: 2020!

The event will be held in a villa with elegant architecture, from the 1st floor courtyard, the swimming pool up to the 3rd floor terrace will be filled with food, wine, design and decoration stalls, vinyl records and music.

During 2020, creators, indigenous businesses and everyone working in the music industry have gone through a year that did not go according to their plan.

The time of Christmas is coming, now is the time to take a little rest and gather together by hot wine and food, listen to funky music and do some shopping for yourself and your family, relatives and friends. Cute little gifts such as a decoration, a designer clothing, a scarf or lovely ornaments.

The booths are carefully curated by Hanoi Bazaar team from local brands, in addition to creativity and aesthetics, they also highlight the quality of production and clear origin focusing on sustainable design and fair trade.

All creatives, local brands and businesses are welcome at the market. Register here.

*Media sponsor: Hanoi Grapevine.

For further details and inquiries, please contact to [email protected]

Follow updates on event’s page.