Hanoi City Walk – Imperial Citadel of Thang Long

Sat 07 Nov 2020, 09:30 am – 11:30 am

Meeting point: the Hanoi Flag Tower, next to Highland Coffee on Dien Bien Phu street

Online registration form

Language: English

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Organised by Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH), the walk will start in front of the Flag Tower on Dien Bien Phu street with a brief introduction to the Citadel. We will then proceed into the Citadel Complex, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to learn about/discuss the architecture, the different historical periods of this former centre of power, the different relics and the part it played in the American War. During the walk, you will get to hear personal stories from long-term local Hanoi locals, as well as discovering some hidden areas of the city.

About FVH

FVH is a non-formal group of mainly Hanoi residents from many countries whose purpose is to enhance and deepen the understanding of Vietnam’s culture, and to help with its preservation.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.