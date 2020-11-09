Hanoi City Walk – Yet Kieu Area

Tue 10 Nov 2020, 09:30 am – 12:00 pm

Meeting point: The Friendship Culture Palace

91 Tran Hung Dao, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Language: English & Vietnamese

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) invites you to join us on a walk through the Yet Kieu street area, starting from outside the Friendship Culture Palace on Tran Hung Dao street up to Thien Quang Lake and back up via Yet Kieu street.

We will look at the previous lives of some buildings, visit some pagodas you may not have been to before, talk about how the Reunification Park was created. The final part of the walk will be dedicated to the arts, taking in the history/foundation of the Vietnam University of Fine Arts and the artists who have contributed to that history.

About FVH

FVH is a non-formal group of mainly Hanoi residents from many countries whose purpose is to enhance and deepen the understanding of Vietnam’s culture, and to help with its preservation.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

