Lecture and exhibition – The Nghê

Sun 15 Nov 2020, 02 pm – 05:30 pm

Fine Art Museum, Public Education Room

66 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Vietnam has 4 sacred animals – the dragon, phoenix, Qilin (Kỳ lân) and the turtle. However, there is a 5th which you may not be aware of. Next time you see what you think is a lion statue at a place of worship pay close attention – it may not be a lion at all ….

“To comprehend the symbol of the Nghê is to comprehend the traditional culture of Vietnam” (Dr Đinh Hồng Hải)

The Nghê is a sacred animal sculpture found at gates and doors of pagodas, temples, communal houses in Vietnam. It symbolises loyalty and intelligence. The first Nghê statues appeared in the 15th century and became popular from the Ly Dynasty to the end of the Tay Son Dynasty (the 11th to 18th century) (from wikipedia)

FVH is proud to participate in an important art and heritage event with leading academics and artists at the Fine Arts Museum

Art Researcher Trần Hậu Yên Thế will explain all there is to know about the Nghê. The Fine Arts museum is the venue for the launch of his new book Nghê Việt. In recognition of this, an exhibition of the Nghê and decorative art work from children under Thế’s guidance plus the fact few people have carried out such extensive research into this unique Vietnamese symbol, FVH is hosting an afternoon dedicated to this mysterious sacred animal which fills the pages of Thế’s mini book.

What are the origins of the Nghê, how did it find its way to into Vietnamese culture, Chinese lion vs the Nghê, what does it symbolise, where can you see a Nghê, how to tell the difference between Nghês in different regions of Vietnam, why is the Nghê so important plus other stories and legends.

Dr Đinh Hồng Hải, from Vietnam National University will interpret into English. Professor of Anthropology, author of a four-volume book “Typical symbols in Vietnamese traditional culture”, researcher, an expert on Vietnam’s sacred animals

The Agenda

– 01:40 pm: arrivals. Please pay museum entry ticket (40,000 vnd) and allow time to make your way to the 2nd floor. Feel free to arrive earlier in the day to explore the museum before the talk starts

– 02 pm – 03:30 pm: talk and Q&A including a short documentary film

– 03:30 pm – 04:30 pm: guided tour of the exhibition of the Nghê curated by Thế and the museum . This includes an exhibition of ao dai’s by La SEN VŨ (ao dai fashion house) depicting Nghê images designed by Thế

– 04:30 pm – 05 pm: refreshments (wine, soft drinks) during which a 2nd documentary film will be shown

– 05 pm – 05:30 pm: a special treat – watch a Nghê dance performance in the museum courtyard

Thế will speak in Vietnamese and Hải will translate into English

Dress code – smart attire

200,000 VNDpp (excluding museum entrance fee 40,000 vnd) to cover contributions to our speakers, private exhibition tour, Nghê dance and refreshments