MAP-Talk 3 | echoooo of BLUE

Sat 14 Nov 2020, 03 pm – 05 pm

The Japan Foundation

27 Quang Trung st., Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Heritage Space proudly present MAP-Talk 3 echoes . of . B L U E with presentations of artist Miho Shimizu (Tokyo, Japan), La Mai (Hanoi, Vietnam) and Katja Jug (Zurich, Switzerland). It is a part of the exchange activities in Month of Art Practice – MAP 2002 initiated and presented by Heritage Space. The program will be held both on-site at the Japan Foundation in Hanoi, and online via ZOOM so that remote audiences can attend and communicate with artists.

As part of the MAP 2020 with the theme “B L U E project”, MAP Talk 3 is a series of presentation and discussion about the process of practicing art by three artists artist Miho Shimizu from Tokyo, La Mai from Hanoi and Katja Jug from Zurich.

The event will be held on ZOOM for remote audience (registering is required).

Language: English and Vietnamese (simultaneous interpreting is provided but registering is required).

Miho Shimizu is an artist based in Tokyo. In recent years, she has been expanding her expression through the use of textile; pieces that float in the space between costumes and props for actors, dancers, and musicians. For this event, she will talk about her reflection on MAP 2020, and her response themed around gaze, with some references to previous works and interests

Graduated from Middlesex University (London, UK) with a major in Mass Communications and Media, La Mai is an artist currently living and working in Hanoi. She practices art across platforms such as painting, installation, performing, and writing. She has always been captivated by the state of being torn in between two extremes: materiality and immateriality, fiction and reality, absolute and halfway, and using art to illuminate her way through those mazes. With Blue Project, she will be investigating the intrusion of PINK into BLUE and vice versa so as to trace the source of this intrusion and propose a solution to justify it.

Katja Jug is a Swiss artist with a Croatian background. She presents her work as staged photographs, installations, happenings, and self-made artists’s books. Her work comprises topics relating to everyday life such as food, climate and identity. In her artist talk as part of MAP 2020, she presents two projects that deal with the use and meaning of textiles. Furthermore she also adresses the importance of the notion of inspiration.

About MAP

MAP-Talk is the core program of Month of Art Practice – MAP 2020 project. The aim is to create a channel between international and Vietnamese artists, local art communities and the public through talks and discussions.

Communication partners: Hanoi Grapevine, Mekong Cultural Hub.

Sponsors: Month of Arts Practice – M.A.P 2020 is organized with the generous support of the Goethe Institute in Hanoi, the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and Pro Helvetia (Switzerland). The project also receives subsidies from the Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam which is co-sponsored by the European Union and the British Council, and Ms. Nguyen Hong Minh the president of TID group (Hanoi, Vietnam).

